Dr Kafeel Khan arrested in connection with fraud case

[India], Sept 24 (ANI): Suspended paediatrician of Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College Dr Kafeel Khan, along with two others, was arrested by the police on Sunday in connection with an alleged fraud case.

The arrest was made by a team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Singh and Circle Officer Ravi Kumar Rai.

In 2009, Muzaffar Alam, a resident of the city's Shekhhpur area, had registered a case against Kafeel and his brother Adeel under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Rajghat police station. In his complaint, Alam had accused both the brothers of using his photograph and ID to open a fake bank account in State Bank of India (SBI) and using the same to carry out transactions of over Rs 82 lakhs.

At that time, Kafeel was pursuing his medical studies at Manipal University. This comes a day after Kafeel was released on bail after being arrested for creating ruckus at a hospital here. He was also arrested in connection with the death of over 70 children at the Baba Raghav Das (B.R.D.) Medical College Hospital in September last year, and was later granted bail by the Allahabad High Court.(ANI)