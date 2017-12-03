Dr. Rajendra Prasad remembered on birth anniversary

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the first president of independent India Dr. Rajendra Prasad, on his 133rd birth anniversary.

PM Modi took to Twitter and posted an image of Dr. Rajendra Prasad and signed a personal message that said, "India remembers Dr. Rajendra Prasad, our first President on his Jayanti."

He further said generations of Indians get inspired by Dr. Rajendra Prasad's distinguished service.

Minister of Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal also express his honour to the first president of India and said, "Tributes to Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, on his birth anniversary. We remember his leadership & valuable contribution towards nation building."

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan also took to Twitter and gave a tribute to Dr. Rajendra Prasad. Rajendra Prasad was the first President of India, and took command in office from 1950 to 1962. Dr. Prasad was a politician and lawyer by training, who joined the Indian National Congress during the Indian Independence Movement and became a major leader from the region of Bihar. He was an avid supporter of Mahatma Gandhi, and was imprisoned by British authorities during the Salt Satyagraha of 1931 and the Quit India movement of 1942.(ANI)