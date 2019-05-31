Dravida history will demystify TN for India

Every now and again, the rest of India makes gallant attempts to understand Tamil Nadu. They invite Kamal Haasan to news programmes and seminars, they nod wisely while speaking of “Dravida politics”, they figure out Karunanidhi’s family tree, and they try to decode how a Brahmin woman who was infamous for her superstitions overcame all her labels and became a deity to her cadre in this anti-Brahmin land.

Since the DMK swept to power in the state in 1967, the Congress has never managed to get its foot back in the door. The BJP has been asked to “go back” every time one of its leaders gets off a chartered flight.

Alliances between the central forces and the state forces have always ended unhappily. A case in point was the DMK-Congress break- up of 2014. That year, the Congress lost in all the seats it contested. This time, somewhat inexplicably, Karunanidhi’s son and political heir Stalin offered 10 of the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress.

A little further back, in 1999, Jayalalithaa pulled the carpet from under the NDA government’s feet after yearlong threats of doing precisely that. She switched allegiances and then allied with the BJP again in 2004, giving them six seats in the state. After a gap of 15 years, the AIADMK tied up with the BJP this time – largely because of its anxieties over Dhinakaran’s popularity – but only conceded five seats.

The worship of Modi has simply not penetrated the state. He is asked to go back even before he lands. Modi has not visited the state in the wake of its various natural disasters. The farmers’ protest in New Delhi hasn’t helped his popularity in the state. Neither have the BJP’s mouthpieces in Tamil Nadu, Tamilisai Soundararajan and H. Raja, helped his cause.

The prospects of a series of bizarre alliances – the PMK, seen as a casteist party, flirting with all the players in the game, the notion of a DMK-BJP tie-up, the idea of the Congress cozying up to leaders who have openly declared their support for the LTTE – have puzzled the rest of India. Tamil Nadu knows from experience, though, that – however unhappy and incompatible – some marriages can be forced to serve a functional purpose. Only, those functions seem to have disappeared of late.

Jayalalithaa is thought to have had ambitions of prime ministership, and is known to have been a theist, and yet she was wary in dealing with the BJP.

The Congress has not had a Tamil leader of importance since Kamaraj, and the DMK’s alliance with the party is particularly strange since the it has typically done far better while taking on the AIADMK head-on.

To understand Dravida politics, one must understand a century of agitation. E. V. Ramaswamy Naicker, abbreviated to EVR, and popularly known as Periyar, led campaigns against the Hindu religion and caste-system in the early twentieth century. Among the issues he took up were the separate dining arrangements for Brahmin students at V. V. S. Aiyar’s residential school in Cheranmadevi in 1924-25. EVR said the Congress was creating a “Brahmin Raj”, and when he launched the Self-Respect Movement, he advocated conversion to Islam while embracing one’s Dravida identity.

He met his future protégé and later rival, Annadurai, in 1935, and the two men would spearhead the 1937-39 anti-Hindi agitation, which led to the merging of the Justice Party and the Self-Respect Movement to create the Dravidar Kazhagam in 1944.

EVR was categorical that the DK would not contest elections. They would serve a social purpose, he said. Their purpose was to destroy the “superstitions” of the “foolish people”. He paraded his atheism, consistently referring to idols as “stones”. After his fallout with Annadurai, he would even launch an agitation to break idols of Pillayar and another to publicly burn pictures of Rama.

The split came in 1949, precipitated among other issues by EVR’s announcement that he would marry a woman 40 years his junior, since he trusted none of his lieutenants and wanted to groom her to be his successor. On 17 September 1949, Annadurai announced that he was breaking off from the DK to start the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Ironically, EVR’s support for the Congress in the 1952 Madras Legislature elections, would contribute to the credence of the newly-formed DMK’s criticisms of the prevailing power structures. The Congress’ failure to win a majority in the state led to Rajaji’s ascension to the chief ministerial chair, and the DMK made capital of Rajaji’s Brahmin origins. A scheme he introduced, which would allow school students the afternoon off to learn their “forefathers’ trade”, was mocked by EVR himself. Two years later, by-elections were held, and EVR vocalised his support for the chief ministerial candidate Kamaraj, calling him a true Tamilian.

EVR would back Kamaraj every election, until the DMK won decisively in 1967, which led to a reconciliation between Annadurai and his mentor.

However, EVR’s support put Kamaraj in an awkward position, because through the 1950s, EVR launched several ideological campaigns with fairly violent symbolism – the burning of the national flag in 1955 to protest against the adoption of Hindi as the official language; a demand for the secession of Tamil Nadu from India; in the meanwhile, the DMK had launched the “mummunai porattam” or the “three-cornered struggle” against Rajaji’seducation scheme, against plans to rename the Kallakudi railway station “Dalmiapuram”, and against Nehru’s comments that the DMK’s agitations were “nonsensical”.

These agitations brought to the forefront Karunanidhi, a screenwriter whom Annadurai had encountered during his own association with the film industry. Several prominent DMK leaders were arrested, along with hundreds of workers, on July 14-15, 1953, the planned dates of the three- pronged protest, and the Congress’ poor handling of the situation allowed Annadurai to highlight the DMK’s “martyrdom” in fighting for Tamil rights.

The DMK’s popularity was fuelled by cinema. Karunanidhi’s writing gained prominence with the hugely successful Parasakthi (1952), starring Sivaji Ganesan, and before long, M G Ramachandran (MGR) joined the DMK, and his films became the party’s campaign vehicles, down to songs alluding to the Rising Sun, the party’s symbol.

Eventually, MGR would break away from the DMK to start the ADMK in 1972, three years after Annadurai’s death. EVR played a prominent role in grooming both Karunanidhi and MGR.

Long before his involvement in politics and even before India’s independence, EVR had discussed his ideas with leaders of the Hindu Mahasabha, but they had failed to arrive at a consensus. EVR was particular that the Hindu identity should be freed of religious connotations, and must refer to all Indians; he was keen for Brahminism and the hegemony of Brahmins in the leadership of various parties and organisations to end.

These have remained the ideals of all the breakaway parties from the original DK. Bitter though their rivalry is, their ideology remains similar to EVR’s. They are all agreed on reservation for various backward classes; they were all agreed on the issue of the Sri Lankan Tamils; they are all agreed on the fact that the parties at the centre cannot gain a foothold in the state without their help; they are all agreed on the notion that they exist essentially to put Tamil Nadu in New Delhi’s mind, and not the other way round.

The ideology has always transcended one’s labels. And so Jayalalithaa was not a Brahmin actress mentored by MGR, but a shrewd woman with a reputation for intelligence and efficiency; she was not forgiven for her excesses at her adoptive son’s wedding or her friendship with Sasikala. Karunanidhi was not an icon of the film industry, but a clever administrator who drove a hard bargain at the centre; he was not forgiven for his indulgence of the ambitions of various family members or for his own reputation as corrupt.

The number of first-time MPs from Tamil Nadu in 2019, too, show that ideology and personal conduct are more important than labels acquired at birth or fame in a different industry.

Nandini is the author of Invisible Men: Inside India's Transmasculine Networks (2018) and Hitched: The Modern Woman and Arranged Marriage (2013). She tweets @k_nandini. Her website is: www.nandinikrishnan.com