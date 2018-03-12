DRDO organises workshop on International women's day in Ladakh

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): The Minister for Ladakh Affairs and Cooperatives Jammu and Kashmir, Chhering Dorje inaugurated a national workshop here, to celebrate the International Women's Day.

The workshop, inaugurated on Saturday, named as "DRDO Initiative of Women Augmenting Services (DIWAS - 2018)" was organised by Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), the Leh based premier Life Sciences cluster laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

About 300 delegates from diverse backgrounds attended the workshop.

Speaking at the occasion, the Dorjey highlighted the role of the women in DRDO, saying that they have been tirelessly been working with devotion, determination and soldierly dedication and providing technological solutions to the region. He also appreciated the Research & Development efforts of DIHAR to facilitate agro-animal fresh food supply to army deputed at high altitude through the civil-military interface. DRDO chairman Dr S Christopher, who was also present on the occasion complimented the DRDO women scientists for their glorious work and dedicated service to the nation. "Indian women are shining in all spheres at the National and International arena. I hope that the trend would see better achievements in times to come," Dr. Christopher said. The workshop was organised with an aim to celebrate the role of women in nation building and commitment to creating a gender-neutral work environment to facilitate skill development and enhancement among women across the globe. Thupstan Tsewang, Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Dorjey Motup, Chief Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, and S Christopher, chairman, DRDO, Lt Gen SK Upadhyay, General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps, and Dr Tsering Ladol were also present at the inaugural function. (ANI)