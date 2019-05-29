DRDO successfully tests indigenous 500-kg guided bomb

[India], May 24 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully tested an indigenously developed 500-kg inertially guided bomb at the Pokhran test-firing range in Rajasthan.

The bomb hit its target with high precision, government officials said.

"The bomb was fired by a Su-30MKI combat aircraft from a 30-km range and hit its target with high precision," they said.

Guided bombs are meant to precisely hit a designated target to minimize collateral damage.

The weapon being developed is similar to the SPICE (Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective), an Israel made bomb which was used by the Indian Air Force to hit terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26. DRDO is also reportedly developing two such glide bombs named--Gaurthmaa and Garuda. Garuthmaa is the winged version with a range of 100 km while Garuda is the non-winged version with a range of 30 km. DRDO is also developing a Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) which can be used to damage enemy airfields during war. (ANI)