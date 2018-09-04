Dreaded Naxal killed in police encounter

A 35-year-old Naxal, who was carrying a bounty of Rs. 5 lakh on his head, was gunned down in an encounter in Chattisgarh's Dhamtari district, the police confirmed on Tuesday.

"35-yr-old Naxal Jai Singh Mandavi carrying a bounty of Rs.5 lakh on his head was shot dead in an encounter in Dhamtari district yesterday. Our team took action soon after receiving information about the movements of the Naxalites," Inspector General of Raipur range Deepanshu Kabra told reporters.

Urging the Naxals and the separatists in the region to surrender soon, Kabra further said, "The Local Organization Squad (LOS) will be completely eliminated in the coming days. I would like to send across a message to the Naxals through this medium to surrender under several good policies of the Central and the State government. Else, they will have the same fate."

Mandavi's killing comes right after four Naxals were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) forces on Monday. On August 6, as many as 15 Naxals were gunned down and four others were apprehended from a forest area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (ANI)