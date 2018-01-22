Dreaded SIMI-IM terrorist arrested

[India] Jan. 22 (ANI): Delhi police on Monday arrested a dreaded terrorist affiliated with banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) - Indian Mujahideen (IM).

Abdul Subhan Qureshi of SIMI-IM was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire.

According to police, Qureshi was involved in 2008 serial blasts in Gujarat and was in the national capital to execute a big conspiracy ahead of the Republic Day. He is a software engineer.

The 2008 Gujarat bombings were a series of 21 bomb blasts that hit Ahmedabad, India, on July 26, 2008, within a span of 70 minutes. 56 people were killed and over 200 people were injured. (ANI)