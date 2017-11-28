Dressed up as 'Sholay' characters, Congress workers protest against GST

[India], November 28 (ANI): A group of Congress workers on Tuesday took out a rally against Goods and Services Tax (GST) in a filmy-style in Surat.

The Congress workers were dressed up as characters from one of the classic Bollywood blockbusters, 'Sholay'.

However, they were detained by police for taking out the rally without permission and carrying air guns, which resembled rifles.

"They took out the rally without permission and were also carrying air guns. We are taking them with us, we have also informed RO (returning officer)," Salabatpura Inspector V.J. Chaudhary told ANI

"A team is coming to take stock of the situation and take further action," he said. While campaigning for Congress in poll-bound Gujarat state, party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi had taken a jibe at the high GST tax rates by calling the new indirect tax regime as 'Gabbar Singh Tax'. Surat, which has 165 textile trading markets and over 65,000 traders conduct business, saw several protests in the run up to GST's roll out, and the agitation continued even after it was effected on July 1. (ANI)