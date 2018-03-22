Dressed up as Swachh Bharat worker, TDP MP protests outside Parl.

[India], Mar. 22 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) parliamentarian Shiva Prasad on Thursday dressed as a Swachh Bharat worker with a wiper in his hands and protested against denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, here at the Parliament premises.

Prasad and some of his party members called the Centre's treatment of Andhra Pradesh and its chief minister Chandrababu Naidu "wrong and unfair".

He has been protesting in various costumes outside the parliament in connection with the same matter.

On Monday, the MP was seen dressed as a woman in a yellow sari and accused Narendra Modi of cheating the women of Andhra. Last week, Prasad wore shorts and carried a ruler with a notebook and said PM Modi has been the "bad student of the class". A doctor by profession, Shiva Prasad has acted in movies too. He became a lawmaker in 1999 and has served in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet as a minister. (ANI)