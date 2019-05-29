DRI arrests woman passenger with 11.1 kg gold

[India], May 28 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested a woman passenger and seized 11.1 kg gold worth over Rs 3 crore and foreign currency over Rs 4 lakh at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

The DRI also recovered Rs 1.5 crore worth of foreign currency from a five-star hotel the woman was staying in.

Based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI Hyderabad intercepted the accused woman coming from Dubai in the early morning of May 28 at the airport.

The smuggled gold was concealed in seven specially made cloth pockets and socks along with Singapore dollars and UAE dirhams equivalent in Rs 4, 25,312. On a follow-up, the officers searched the room of the hotel where the lady was staying for the past three months and remaining money. The smuggled gold and the foreign currencies have been seized under the Customs Act 1962.(ANI)