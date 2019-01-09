DRI nabs 2 with gold worth Rs 1.08 Cr at Vizag railway station

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Vizag seized 3.3 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.08 crore from two commuters at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Tuesday.

The accused, travelling by Guwahati-Secunderabad Express, were carrying gold concealed inside packets of cotton vests worn by them and the packets were specially made for the purpose of concealment of the contraband.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the gold was smuggled to India from Myanmar. Later, the gold was handed over to the individuals for an onward transfer to Secunderabad.

The accused have admitted that the gold was smuggled into the country and they didn't have any valid documents to prove licit purchase or import of gold. According to DRI officials, the total weight of the smuggled gold was found to be 3314 grams, valued at Rs. 1,08,69,920. The gold has been recovered under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. (ANI)