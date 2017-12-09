DRI recovers about Rs 50 crores of demonetised currency in Gujarat

[India], December 9 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday recovered demonetised currency of Rs 48.91 crores in 500 and 1000 denominations from Gujarat's Bharuch district.

The DRI recovered this amount after they conducted sleuth in an office premise in Bharuch, named M/S Yamuna Building Material.

As per the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, fine of about Rs 245 crores are expected to be slapped on the owner of the company and other charges will be framed on them after further investigation.

The intelligence agency will be filling a complaint in the court against three in the matter. Further details are awiated. (ANI)