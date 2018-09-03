  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. DRI seized gold worth Rs 1.185 cr, 2 passengers arrested

DRI seized gold worth Rs 1.185 cr, 2 passengers arrested

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 03, 2018 23:56 hrs

[India], Sep 03 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday seized foreign marked gold weighing 3.86 kilograms valuing Rs. 1.185 crore from two passengers.

Both the passengers arrived at the airport via flight IX 188 from Sharjah to Chandigarh.

Acting upon the specific intelligence, the seized gold found concealed in the footwear worn by the passengers.

Immediately, both the passengers were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is presently underway. (ANI)



More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features