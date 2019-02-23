DRI seizes 1,813 kg cannabis in Visakhapatnam

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 1,813 kg cannabis of worth Rs 2.7 crore from an ambulance on Pendurthi Road in the district.

DRI has also arrested the driver of the ambulance for illegally transporting cannabis.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers of Visakhapatnam's DRI Unit launched an operation in the early hours of Friday and intercepted a Force Traveller model ambulance coming from Sabbavaram towards Pendurthi on Sabbavaram– Pendurthi Road in Visakhapatnam district.

"During the search of the ambulance, the officers recovered 1,813 kg cannabis, also known as ganja or marijuana, a narcotic drug covered under NDPS Act, 1985. "The cannabis was packed in 361 brown coloured packets weighing approximately 5 kg each, in the said ambulance. The contraband was said to be brought from the Agency area and was destined to Raipur in Chattisgarh," said DRI in a statement. "The value of seized ganja in the grey market would be around Rs 2,71,95,000. The officers have also seized the said Force Ambulance, which has been used for the transport of the said contraband. One person, i.e., the driver found involved in the illegal transport of ganja in this case, has been apprehended," added the DRI. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)