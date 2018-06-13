DRI seizes 308kg of 'date rape drug' Ketamine

[India], June 13 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 308kg of Ketamine, a potent anesthetic also referred to as the 'date rape drug'.

In a pan-India operation named "Operation Vitamin", four illicit Ketamine manufacturing facilities were dismantled in Goa, Vadodara, and Raigad.

10 people were arrested in the case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including the main organiser and financiers of the manufacturing unit, two persons from the United Kingdom, and one person from Vietnam.

The drug syndicate had a well-established chain of supply within India and abroad, which has been neutralised. It is believed that Ketamine has been supplied to various countries like Sri Lanka, Mozambique, United Kingdom, Canada, Malaysia, Nepal, Australia, Vietnam, and Kenya. In addition to Ketamine, DRI teams also recovered small quantities of other drugs suspected to be cocaine and hash during the raid. As per reports, the payments for the raw material and finished products were taking place through hawala channels. DRI is investigating the roles of other entities and individuals connected with this syndicate. According to the World Health Organisation, prolonged use of Ketamine can cause adverse physical effects, particularly urinary and biliary tract problems. (ANI)