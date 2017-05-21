DRI seizes 52 kg gold, concealed in metallic frame

[India], May 21 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday seized 52 kg of foreign mark gold worth Rs. 15 crore, which was concealed in the metallic frame and were smuggled in India through sea routes.

The Gandhidham Regional Unit of the DRI seized the the gold from a container at Mundra port in Gujarat.

The gold was concealed in the metallic frame used as packing material for the poultry egg incubator, which was shipped from Dubai.

Earlier on May 13, the Delhi Zonal Unit of the DRI arrested a person named Harnek Singh and seized 44 kg foreign marked gold concealed in metallic case of poultry egg incubator coming from Mundra Port in Gujarat.

It was seized from Delhi's Chander Vihar area of Delhi. The Delhi DRI has already arrested the kingpin, Harnek singh, who was later sent to the judicial custody. The total value of gold seized so far from this syndicate is around Rs. 28 crore. This syndicate is suspected to have smuggled around 2000 kg of foreign mark gold bars worth Rs. 600 crore from Dubai through sea routes. (ANI)