DRI seizes 865kgs of Cannabis

[India], Feb 9 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized a goods carriage containing 865 kilograms of Cannabis.

The value of the seized material is an estimated Rs.86,50,000.

Visakhapatnam Regional Unit launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle coming from Tuni on National Highway No. 16 near Nathayyapalem, Gajuwaka.

The narcotic drug, prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was hidden under banana stalks placed in the truck. The contraband was said to be brought from Agency area and destined to Ranchi.

Officers arrested two persons, including the truck driver, involved in the illegal transport of cannabis. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)