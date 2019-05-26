DRI seizes cannabis worth over Rs 2 cr, arrests one

[India], May 26 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Vijayawada, on Sunday said it has arrested a man and seized 1137.30 kg of cannabis worth over Rs. 2 crores.

Acting on intelligence sources on May 24, a team of DRI officials intercepted a cargo vehicle carrying cannabis worth about Rs 2,27,46,000 in Vijayawada.

After interrogating the driver, DRI learned that the ganja was being transported illegally from Narsipatnam to Hyderabad under the cover of a bulk cargo of Phospho Gypsum.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)