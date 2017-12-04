DRI seizes cannabis worth Rs 60 lakh from Andhra, arrests one

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday arrested one person and seized around 600 kgs of cannabis (Ganja) worth Rs 60 lakh from Visakhapatnam's Narsipatnam area.

The DRI sketched a plan to intercept a carrier after they received the information about illegal transportation of prohibited narcotic drugs from intelligence.

A Tata goods carriage, which was used for concealment, has also been seized and the driver has been arrested.

The packets of cannabis were found concealed in the false cavity created in the top portion of the vehicle.

The contraband was brought from the Paderu village and was destined to Warangal. The drugs have been seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. (ANI)