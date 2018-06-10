DRI seizes drones in Maharashtra

[India], Jun 10 (ANI): Nhava Sheva Regional Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Saturday seized remotely piloted aircraft (drones) while they were being smuggled into India in a consignment of toys at Transindia Logistics Park Custom Freight station in Raigad.

The total seizure amounts to Rs 14 lakh, according to official sources.

These drones were allegedly an attempted to be smuggled into the country in a consignment of Children Toys.

By virtue of a Notification 16/2015-2020 dated July 27, 2016, issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the import of drones have been restricted from a policy angle and requires prior clearance from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and an import license from DGFT.

A probe is underway in this regard. (ANI)