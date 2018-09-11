DRI seizes Heroin worth Rs 10cr in Srinagar

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a consignment containing two kilograms of Heroin worth Rs. 10 crores from a residential area in Srinagar.

DRI officials raided the residential area during the wee hours of September 09 and recovered two packets of Heroin. The smuggled goods were hidden behind a rice sack in the kitchen of a house here.

The DRI has launched a search operation to nab the kingpin of the smuggling gang and conducted searches in villages located adjacent to the Line of Control (LoC).

"Preliminary investigations suggested that the seized heroin was sourced from across the border and is suspected to be smuggled into Kashmir through LOC," an official statement from the DRI read. The raid is the third such operation to be carried out in a span of one month and is being done to tackle the drug menace. (ANI)