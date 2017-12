[India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of Hyderabad recovered Paris brand cigarettes brought by the Sampark Kranti Express at the Kacheguda Railway Station, on Friday morning.

A total of 13.19 lakh sticks in 132 cartons, valued at Rs 65.96 lakh have been seized.

The indications are that they might have been smuggled from Myanmar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)