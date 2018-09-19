Drinking my personal problem: Driver after assault

Chennai: The auto-driver who was roughed up by BJP's V. Kalidass for posing a question on fuel price hike has objected to Tamilisai Soundararajan talking about his drinking habit in public.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the auto-driver, identified as Kathir, on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I told her (Soundararajan) that I just wanted to ask a question. I don't know who hurt me, it was dark, and after that the police took me away. She (Soundararajan) told the media about my drinking habits. That's a personal problem, she said that in public. I don't want to make an issue out of it. I demand decrease in prices."

Kathir further added that Soundararajan assured him of steps being taken to curb the rising fuel prices. "She (Soundararajan) came to my house yesterday and we discussed the incident. She said central government is taking steps to decrease the prices of fuel." The incident came to light after a video of V. Kalidass manhandling the auto-driver went viral on social media. In the clip, the BJP leader can be seen pushing Kathir aside and hurling abuses at him moments after he posed a question on the fuel price hike before Soundararajan , who was addressing reporters in Chennai's Saidapet area during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (ANI)