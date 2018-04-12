Drive to install 4 lakh LED street lights completed in Hyderabad

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed the exercise of installing almost 4 lakh LED streetlights here in a bid to reduce the carbon emission.

The replacement of the traditional streetlights with the LED ones has decreased the level of carbon production and consumption of electricity in the city.

As per the Chief Engineer of the project, Suresh Kumar the level of carbon dioxide emissions will considerably come down by nearly 1,29,719 tons.

"We replaced four lakh streets light with LEDs, we started this process in June 2017 and it is almost completed, this process will save the energy and production demand will be reduced. About 40 Megawatts of Power and per annum about 1,20,000 tonnes of CO2 reduction is estimated with this initiative," he said. (ANI)