Driver who saved Amarnath pilgrims grateful for gallantry honour

[India], Jan. 24 (ANI): Sheikh Salim Gafur, the bus driver, who defied terrorists' bullets and saved 52 Amarnath pilgrims, on Wednesday expressed gratitude for being awarded the 'Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak,' the second highest honour given to civilians for gallantry.

Gafur, while talking to ANI, said that although he was happy to receive the award, he was equally sad recalling the incident.

"I am receiving the award and should've been happy but the incident makes me sad. It feels sad that we were not able to save other people. The lesson that I learned from the incident is to never be scared," he said.

The award was announced by the Home Ministry on Wednesday ahead of the Republic Day. Gafur has been selected for displaying courage and bravery by saving the lives of the Amarnath pilgrims, by driving the bus when it was attacked by the terrorists on July 10, 2017, in Jammu and Kashmir. Seven pilgrims were killed and 14 others injured when terrorists opened fire on Gafur's bus. Besides the award, Gafur will also be honoured with Rs one lakh cash. (ANI)