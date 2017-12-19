Driverless metro train rams into wall during trial run

[India], December 19 (ANI): A driverless metro train on Tuesday rammed into a nearby boundary wall during a trial run, due to alleged negligence by the maintainence officials.

The accident happened when the train was being moved from the workshop without testing the brake system. As a result, when the train was moved up the ramp for washing, it rolled back and hit the adjacent boundary wall.

This incident happened today at 3:40 pm at the Kalindi Kunj Metro depot, which falls on the soon-to-be-opened Magenta Line of Delhi Metro.

No person was injured in the incident. According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), "As per the normal procedure prescribed, when a train enters the workshop, the brakes of the train are decommissioned, so that the train and its systems, including the brakes can be freely checked." "Once the train is again re-commissioned, the brakes should have been tested by the maintenance staff in the depot, before the train left the shed. The train movement inside the workshop area is done manually and not by the signalling system", the DMRC added. "Prima facie, it appears, this was not done and subsequently, the person who took charge of the train from the maintenance staff also did not check the brake and proceeded with the train up to the washing plant built on a ramp. While stopping at the ramp, since the brakes were not available, the train rolled over and rammed the compound wall, causing this incident". The Managing Director of DMRC, Dr Mangu Singh, reiterated and has reassured that "main line operations on this line are absolutely safe, with a high level of automation and has been thoroughly checked and cleared by the commissioner of metro rail safety for passenger operations." Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted, "I have sough a report from DMRC on the derailment of its driverless train during the trial run on Kalkaji-Botanical Garden. Shocking lapse! There can be no compromise on passenger safety." (ANI)