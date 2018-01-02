Drone recovered in JNU, complaint filed with police

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Chief Security Officer of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Naveen Yadav, has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police regarding the recovery of a drone with a camera at the Yamuna Hostel in the late evening of January 1.

The chip from inside the drone has been taken out and has been analysed. The memory card contains five video recordings of very small durations.

In one of the recordings, a boy and a girl are found flying the drone. However, both of them are yet to be identified.

A case has been registered and a probe is on. (ANI)