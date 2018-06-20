Dropout rate in schools reduced to 1% in Chhattisgarh: Raman Singh

[India] Jun 20(ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh stated that the dropout rate in schools has dipped to less than one per cent in the state.

Addressing a rally on Tuesday, he said, "Earlier in schools, 12 out of 100 children did not progress to the middle school after junior school. Now the dropout rate has reduced to one percent from twelve percent. This is a huge achievement for us."

He said the reduction is percentage of school dropouts shows that children are getting better environment and resources for education in schools.

"It is a major national-level achievement and this has led to significant improvement in quality of education," he said. The Minister further said how children from all the poor, middle-class and rich families are also studying in government schools now. "Yesterday I felt nice to see a collector's child taking admission in a government school. I myself have studied in a government school, and my kids have followed the same," said Singh. Singh further announced agriculture will also be introduced as a subject to students from the next session. Addressing the issue of shortage of subject teachers in schools, the Chief Minister said the problem will be resolved very soon. He said, "I came to know that there is a lack of subject teachers. I have, therefore, instructed recruitment of ad-hoc teachers immediately." Going down the memory lane, Singh also remembered his first day of school when he was dragged after crying for hours. Earlier, the Chhattisgarh government agreed to bring 1.50 lakh teachers (shikshakarmis or educational workers) who are presently working under panchayats and other local bodies, under the ambit of the state school education department. (ANI)