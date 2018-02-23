Drug De-addiction awareness camp held at Srinagar

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): A health camp was organised on Friday by the Civil Defense forces in the Kashmir valley to spread awareness on drug de-addiction in the region.

A team of experts including the medical officers, psychologists, counsellors, mediation therapists, social workers, pharmacists and the field workers attended the camp and catered to the queries and the needs of the victims of drug addiction.

A group of volunteers and students also participated in the camp to create a positive impact on the society to discourage the consumption of drugs.

The camp was further supported by various non-profit organisations dealing with the rehabilitation of the drug addicts. Rahi Reyaz the Divisional Warden Civil Defense Kashmir advised the students to discuss their issue with their parents and families than seeking support from the immature peers. He said to ANI, "Don't be shy from sharing your problems with your parents. They will have good judgment about the problem and may help you in a better way than your friends. The parents may also further help you to understand the good and the bad habits." The camp focused on discouraging the students to consume the drugs and rather avoid the consumption right at the first stage. Nusrat Jan a volunteer at the de-addiction camp said, "The drug addiction is such a disease which spreads like a termite in the society. If you end up taking one wrong step in your life (consuming drugs), you end up doing that repeatedly. This disturbs your entire life and also affects your family. Umar Ahmed, a volunteer said, "apart from the nuisance of terrorism, pollution a growing problem is that of drug abuse. Since past one year, our organisation is trying to work towards spreading awareness. 40 % students have become a drug addict in the Kashmir valley. They are the future of the Kashmir and the country and thus it is important to teach them that they must stay away from the drugs". The students had appreciated the program and hoped that similar initiatives shall be taken in the future as well. (ANI)