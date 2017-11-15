Drug syndicate busted in Hyderabad, 179 kg of Ephedrine seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an illegal drugs manufacturing factory in Hyderabad.

The press note, issued by the DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit on Wednesday, mentions that DRI on Tuesday, November 14 seized 179 kg of Ephedrine from an illegal drug factory in Hyderabad.

Based on specific information, the DRI officers conducted a search on 14th November in a factory premises at Bollaram Industrial Area in Hyderabad and found the illicit drugs were being manufactured in the said premises, reads the press note.

The officers recovered substance in the form of white powder, which tested positive for Ephedrine by the field drug test kit. A total quantity of 179 kgs of Ephedrine seized has been recovered and seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, the note further reads. (ANI)