Drug trade allegations are fabricated, says former Punjab minister Majithia

[India], Mar. 17 (ANI): Former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday denied allegations against him in connection with the alleged drug trade, stating it to be fabricated.

"In this case, it is not special task force report but after seeing press conference of Mr and Mrs (Navjot) Sidhu, I can say it's Sidhu Team False report. It is a fabricated report prepared by 'Sidhu and Sons'," said Majithia.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on March 16 said the Special Task Force (STF) had found evidence against Majithia concerning the drug trade.

Sidhu's statement came after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday apologised to Majithia for alleging that he was involved in the drug trade. Majithia had filed a defamation case against the Aam Aadmi Party chief and others following the allegation made during campaigning in the Punjab assembly elections in early 2017. (ANI)