Drunk student rams car into autorickshaws in Chennai, kills an auto driver

(Image tweeeted by @madhavpramod1)





Chennai: A speeding car of 20-year-old drunk student rammed into autorickshaws in Tamil Nadu's Chennai killing one auto driver. The deceased, identified as Rajesh, was sleeping in his autorickshaw parked along the roadside, when K Naveeth rammed it at around 2 am on Sunday on Cathedral Road.





This spot is the same one where a car driven by racer Vikas Anand in September last year rammed into some autorickshaws killing an auto driver.



According to the police, Naveeth and his friends were going to Marina beach, driving the car in a drunken state. Naveeth is a B Com student from Loyola college and a resident of Anna Nagar.

Police said that tests showed that Naveeth and one of his four friends Harikrishna had been drunk.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder by the Adyar traffic investigation police and the students have been arrested.

The body of auto driver has been sent to a government hpspital for post-mortem