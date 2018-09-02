DSGMC chief blames Pak's ISI for California attack

[India], Sept 2 (ANI): Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK on Sunday blamed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and members of Referendum 2020 for carrying out the attack on him in California at the behest of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Speaking to ANI, Manjit said, "I think the attack on me in California was done by ISI, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and members of Referendum 2020. They left no stones unturned to kill me in California. Sikhs around the globe condemned the attack."

"I think they are demanding Khalistan. There are many other organisations that are demanding Khalistan. They have right to demand but they cannot force anybody," he added.

On August 25, Manjit Singh GK was attacked by a group of unknown men at the Yuba City Gurdwara in California. The attackers allegedly pushed Singh to the ground, causing his turban to fall off and blackened his face. Three people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Manjit Singh GK, who was allegedly attacked by supporters of the Pakistan-backed Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistan organisation, hit out at the pro-Khalistan outfits and said that he is not scared of their threats to support Referendum 2020.

"We will fight with the help of the Constitution and these organisations are funded by ISI, I am not afraid of their threats," he said.

While recalling the incident, the DSGMC chief had earlier informed that a group of over 20 people had attacked him.

On August 20, Manjit Singh and his family were allegedly attacked by Khalistan sympathisers at a TV studio in New York, following which he appealed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help and demanded action. (ANI)