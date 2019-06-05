DSGMC president urges PM Modi to appoint sitting SC Judge to inquire 'Operation Blue Star'

[India], June 3 (ANI): Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court to inquire about the 'Operation Blue Star' which was undertaken during the regime of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji to appoint a sitting Judge of Supreme Court to enquire how circumstances were created by the then Indira Gandhi government against Sikhs to execute Operation Blue Star," Sirsa wrote on Twitter.

"Sikhs expect an apology from Indian govt for the barbaric Operation Blue Star," he added. Sirsa had earlier today asked the central government to tender "unqualified apology" to the Sikhs for 'Operation Blue Star'. In a statement, Sirsa said that it was most unfortunate to see that even 35 years after the attack, successive governments at the Centre failed to apologise to the Sikh community for "causing them wounds which have never healed till date." (ANI)