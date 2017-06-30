DSP Pandith lynching: J-K Police seeks help to identify culprits

[India], June 30 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police has sought help to identify the culprits involved in the brutal lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Pandith.

Pandith, a resident of Nowpora Khanyar, Srinagar, who was on access control duty at Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir, was lynched to death by an unlawful assembly of people.

In this regard, a case under section 302 RPC was registered and investigation was taken up. To speed up the investigation process, a special investigating team was also constituted.

The police also arrested five persons in connection with the lynching of Pandith. To nab all the criminals involved in the incident, the head of special investigating team has requested that if anyone having any knowledge or clue regarding the incident may please attend the office of SP, City North Srinagar or call on 0194-2453214, 9419140715 and 9596770664. The name and particulars of the said person shall remain confidential. (ANI)