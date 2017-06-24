DSP Pandith murdered in cold-blood: Nirmal Singh

[India] June 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Saturday termed death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith a 'cold-blooded' murder.

Pandith was lynched to death by a mob in Nowhatta on Friday night near Jamia Masjid after he allegedly opened fire at a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque.

Singh visited family of Pandith on Saturday and expressed his condolences.

Talking to ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "It's a cold blooded murder. People responsible will be punished as strict action is being taken."

He termed the deceased DSP as a brave and honest officer "whose children are unmarried and family is in a state of shock". "We can't bring him back but the government will not make the family feel the loss and that they are alone," Singh said. The Deputy Chief Minister also held Pakistan responsible for the unrest in Kashmir Valley and said that "Islamabad has been waging a proxy war against India". He wished that during this Ramadan peace returns to Kashmir valley and the State. The police on Saturday arrested three more persons in connection with the lynching of Pandith, leading to a total of five arrests. Additionally in order to enhance the investigation procedure, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to look into the case. (ANI)