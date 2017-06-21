DTC to buy 1,000 standard-floor buses soon

[India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) board has decided to buy 1,000 standard-floor buses that are scheduled to come to city's roads in the current year.

Gahlot said that these buses will be bought at a cost of around Rs. 400 crore.

The move is being aimed at to boost public transport in the national capital region.

The Transport Minister also said that the DTC has also decided to abolish the Annual Maintenance Charge (AMC) as it intends to hire more staff for maintenance of new buses. (ANI)