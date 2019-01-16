DU appoints Shakti Singh as new DUSU president

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): DUSU vice-president Shakti Singh was promoted to the post of president on Tuesday.

The Delhi University made the formal announcement after the High Court on December 18, 2018 had ordered Singh to take charge as DUSU president.

"The university had been delaying the decision for no reason since long. This comes after we created pressure upon the authorities. We still have many demands in line including demands for specially-abled students, fee reduction in the revaluation, filling posts of DU administration which has caused problems for students amongst others. If the university does not act upon these demands in the future, we would call a massive protest and would even demand the resignation of the Vice Chancellor," said ABVP's Siddharth Yadav.

The DUSU elections were held in September. In November last year, Shakti Singh had staked claim for the top post of the Union, after Ankiv Baisoya resigned from the post of president following his suspension from the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in a fake degree row. A first information report (FIR) was also filed against the former DUSU President Baisoya on complaints of the Buddhist department of the university claiming that Baisoya used a fake degree to claim admission and contest elections. The Delhi University cancelled the admission of Baisoya on November 14 after receiving a letter from Thiruvalluvar University confirming that his bachelor's degree was fake. (ANI)