DU LLB seats row: Delhi HC to hear plea on Monday

[India], June 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will continue hearing the plea seeking directions not to reduce LLB seats in Delhi University on Monday.

The High Court asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to furnish reasons for reduction of LLB seats on a written affidavit before 12 June.

Bar Council submitted its reply without specifying the reasons for reduction in seats, while the Delhi University argued that since the Bar Council's previous visit, the facilities for students have been upgraded and the Bar Council can visit the campus any time to check.

In the previous hearings, the case was transferred to a different bench after notices were issued to the Centre, Delhi University and Bar Council of India. According to the decision taken by Bar Council, the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi will admit only 1,440 students to its LLB programme from the next academic session, i.e., 2017- 2018, whereas the current intake is 2,310. (ANI)