Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight returns Mumbai minutes after take-off due to technical glitch

Last Updated: Thu, Jan 10, 2019 09:47 hrs

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): A SpiceJet aircraft on Thursday returned to Mumbai airport soon after taking-off for Dubai following technical glitch.

The snag was rectified by airline engineers and the plane resumed the journey to Dubai after a delay of four hours. All passengers are said to be safe.

On a related note, on January 6, a Dubai bound Air India express flight from Mumbai, carrying as many as 180 passengers on board, landed back under the emergency condition due to a "hydraulic" failure. (ANI)



