Due to his busy schedule, Rahul Bajaj couldn't meet Mohan Bhagwat: RSS

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj was not able to accept the invitation to meet Mohan Bhagwat as Bajaj had some other pressing engagements, RSS said on Sunday.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) city chief Rajesh Loya said the veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj had not declined to meet the RSS chief.

Speaking to ANI, Loya said: "Rahul Bajaj ji who had come to Nagpur to attend the funeral of former acting chief justice of Bombay High Court and Gandhian Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikar could not meet Mohan Bhagwat because of his busy schedule."

"Next time whenever possible, Rahul ji will surely meet Mohan ji," he added. Loya's clarification comes after Bajaj Group Chairman who was in Nagpur a few days back reportedly declined the invite to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)