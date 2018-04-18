Dumka fodder scam: CBI court hands jail terms to 37 convicts

New Delhi: A Special CBI court in Ranchi on Wednesday handed jail terms ranging from three and a half years to 14 years to 37 persons convicted in the fodder scam related to the fraudulent withdrawals from the Dumka treasury in then undivided Bihar, an official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said in Delhi that the court also ordered the convicts to pay fines totalling Rs 29 crore. These persons were convicted on Monday.

"Then Animal Husbandry Department's Regional Director O.P. Diwakar was sentenced to cumulative jail term of 14 years. Other 15 public servants will serve seven years each in jail and pay fines of Rs 1 crore each," the official said.

Three suppliers were sentenced to seven years each in jail and Rs 1 crore fine each. Eighteen other accused were handed out jail terms to three and a half years and Rs 50 lakh fine each. The case (number RC 45A/96) related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 34.91 crore from Dumka treasury during 1991-92 and 1995-96.