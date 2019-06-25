Duo accused for Guwahati blast sent to 10 days police custody

[India], May 17 (ANI): ULFA leader Pranamoy Rajguru and a TV actress Jahnabi Saikia have been remanded to 10 days police custody, in connection with the grenade blast here on Wednesday in which 12 people, including two SSB personnel, were injured.

Both the accused were produced by the police in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here on Friday.

The police arrested both of them on Thursday and recovered explosive materials in huge quantity from their possession in connection with the grenade blast outside a mall on Zoo Road in the city.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also on Thursday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the blast. In the grenade blast took place at 8 pm on Wednesday, 12 people were injured when two unknown bike-borne suspects lobbed a grenade on the state police troops and fled from the spot. "Now they will be produced in the court on 27 May. The police asked for their 14-day custody. However, the court granted the remand of only 10 days," said Bhaskar Dev Kumar, the counsel for the accused. (ANI)