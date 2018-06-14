Dust Pollution: Lt Guv orders to stop all civil construction activities in Delhi

[India], June 14 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday ordered to stop all civil construction activities across the national capital from June 15 to 17 as part of emergency measures to bring down the severe dust pollution.

The decision came after Lt Governor chaired an emergency meeting in view of severe dust pollution.

Chairman of Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, Bhure Lal informed to Lt. Governor that air pollution levels have reached severe category in the national capital which is mainly due to wind blowing dust from western parts of the country.

Bhure Lal further informed Lt. Governor that he has already sent an advisory to the Chief Secretary of Delhi stressing the need of water sprinkling water to control dust pollution and monitoring of construction sites. Meanwhile, Lt. Governor took to Twitter and said "Held emergency meeting in view of severe dust pollution in Delhi with Hon Min @ImranHussaain & officials. Emergency measures like stoppage of all civil construction activities till 17th June. More monitoring by agencies like NHAI, DMRC, MCDs, PWD & NBCC etc. for ensuring compliance (sic)," "Massive afforestation drive from 15 July-15 Sept. across Delhi will be undertaken. Residents' participation is welcome. Information about procurement of saplings, identified areas for plantation activities etc. can be obtained from Forest Deptt, GNCTD. Green Delhi our common goal," Lt. Governor's second tweet said. After detailed deliberations on the current situation, following directions were issued: - Municipal Corporations, DPCC and other construction agencies to enforce it. Agencies engaged in construction activities like DMRC, NBCC, NHAI, MCDs etc. shall strictly enforce dust control measures at their respective construction sites. -Municipal Corporations and PWD to intensify mechanical road sweepings, sprinkling of non-potable water at central verges and roadsides and stop brooming activity on main roads. -Municipal Corporations, DDA and SDMs to strictly enforce prohibition on open burning of garbage, plastics and leaves etc. -Municipal Corporations, DPCC and PWD to impose fine and penalties on all road construction agencies and contractors, where there are inadequate dust control measures. BhureLal also emphasized that there is a need of continuous monitoring by all agencies and vigilant action is needed in this emergency hour. (ANI)