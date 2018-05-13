Dust storm: Delhi Metro services halted after tree falls on track

[India], May 13 (ANI): The Delhi Metro services between the Indraprastha and Karol Bagh metro stations of blue line were disrupted after a tree fell on the track between Rajiv Chowk and RK Ashram Marg metro stations on Sunday due to the heavy dust storm and rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The dust storm not only affected the metro services but also led to diversion of more than 40 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, strong winds, accompanied by dust, followed by rain, lashed the city bringing a sudden change in the weather.

Vistara's Srinagar flight to Delhi was also diverted to Amritsar following bad weather conditions in Delhi. Meanwhile, the dust storm also interrupted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's programme in Delhi's IP Extension. "There is a circulation of a western disturbance in North West India. We had forecasted that the weather will be adverse for 2-3 days. This thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours," said Charan Singh, Scientist, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As per IMD, several parts of Delhi including other cities like Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwadi, Sohna, Palwal, Jhajjar, Manesar, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Aurangabad, Aligarh, Sonipat, Bagpat, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad will witness the same change in weather today. (ANI)