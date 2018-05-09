Dust storm hits Delhi, NCR

[India], May 8 (ANI): A high-intensity dust storm hit the Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on late Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning that thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds would blow over and adjoining areas of most parts of Delhi and areas in the neighbouring states.

The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued a warning in regard to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, dark grey clouds were seen over Uttarakhand's Dehradun and a severe hailstorm and rain lashed Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, as well.

Yesterday, a high-intensity dust storm hit New Delhi and Haryana. Besides the national capital, the high-speed winds were also recorded in NCR regions including Gurgaon and Noida, prompting authorities to issue advisory. So far, up to 124 people have lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan with the highest casualties in UP, where over 70 people have died. (ANI)