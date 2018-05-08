Dust storm hits Delhi, NCR, warning issued

[India], May 8 (ANI): A high-intensity dust storm hit New Delhi and Haryana on late Monday night.

The high-speed winds hit the national capital and adjoining areas in NCR - including Gurgaon and Noida, prompting authorities to issue advisory.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) thunderstorm accompanied with light rain and gusty winds would occur in Delhi and adjoining NCR including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar Gurugram, Bagpat, Meerut and Ghaziabad during next two to three hours.

The Delhi government and Delhi traffic police have also issued directives following the alert. Residents have also been advised to stay indoors and take precaution if going out. In the wake of the storm, all evening schools will also remain shut today in Delhi while Haryana had already announced school holidays for the first two days of the week. All schools in Ghaziabad district will also remain shut today. Earlier in the day, the IMD issued a mild thunderstorm and dust storm warning for the next 48 hours in New Delhi and its neighbouring states. "Till tomorrow there's a possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi," IMD official, Devendra Pradhan told ANI. Till date, as many as 124 people have lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan earlier this week. (ANI)