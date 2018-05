Dust storm hits Delhi, several states on high alert

Strong winds with thick dust blew relentlessly across the city before giving way to thunder and lighting and then finally some rain. Image: ANI/Twitter

New Delhi: A high-intensity dust storm hit New Delhi and Haryana on late Monday night.

The high-speed winds hit the national capital and adjoining areas in NCR - including Gurgaon and Noida, prompting authorities to issue advisory.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) thunderstorm accompanied with light rain and gusty winds would occur in Delhi and adjoining NCR including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar Gurugram, Bagpat, Meerut and Ghaziabad during next two to three hours.

The Delhi government and Delhi traffic police have also issued directives following the alert.

Residents have also been advised to stay indoors and take precaution if going out.

In the wake of the storm, all evening schools will also remain shut today in Delhi while Haryana had already announced school holidays for the first two days of the week. All schools in Ghaziabad district will also remain shut today.

Earlier in the day, the IMD issued a mild thunderstorm and dust storm warning for the next 48 hours in New Delhi and its neighbouring states.

"Till tomorrow there's a possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi," IMD official, Devendra Pradhan told ANI.

The government said that all evening schools (second shift which starts from the afternoon) will be shut tomorrow after chief secretary Anshu Prakash chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness in the wake of the warning.

"All evening schools will remain closed tomorrow following the weather warning," a senior government official said.

The government has also asked other schools to not hold outdoor activities and extracurricular activities between 3 pm to 7 pm during which winds speed is expected to remain high.

The government also issued a list of "dos and don'ts" to deal with any such possible situation. The department of education later also issued a circular on the issue.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an alert forecasting that several parts of north India including Delhi could witness thunderstorm and squall tomorrow with winds gusting up to 50-70 kilometers per hour.

Officials of the fire, revenue, traffic police, home, public works departments and others were present in the meeting chaired by the chief secretary.

In the list of "dos and don'ts" , the government has advised citizens to try to stay indoors and staff off verandas and keep a watch on local weather updates and warnings.

The government also asked people to ensure that children and animals are inside and unplug unnecessary electrical appliances.

The advisory also asked citizens to avoid taking a bath or shower or running water for any purpose.

"This is because lightning can travel along pipes. Keep away from doors, windows, fire places, stoves, bath-tubs, or any other electrical charge conductors," the advisory stated.

The IMD issued an amber-coloured alert, indicating severe weather, for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, the revenue department of the Delhi government has issued directions to all district officers and said water and power utilities would also keep restoration teams ready .

"The district and sub-district search and rescue teams have been put on standby," a senior official of the department said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which operates trains in the national capital and NCR, said it would exercise extreme caution in running of trains.

"If wind speed is reported in the range of 70-90 kmph then train movement will remain normal but trains will enter with a restricted speed of 40 kmph or less at the platforms on elevated section.

"If wind speed is reported more than 90 kmph then trains will be put on hold at platforms and no train will enter platform with a speed of more than 15 kmph," a senior DMRC official said.

In this case, normal movement of trains will be restored once the wind speed is reported less then 85kmph for continuous five minutes. Appropriate announcements will be made at stations during this period, he said.

At the same time, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey after checking the weather conditions.

The Delhi Traffic Police's advisory states that it has alerted the field formations to be ready to get obstacles such as fallen trees removed.

The advisory has asked commuters to avoid travelling during the storm.

Those who are stopping on the road or parking their vehicle have been advised to keep away from overhead electrical wires, tinned roofs, trees, etc., it said.

The commuters have been advised to take shelter under concrete structures. Drivers have been advised to use dippers or parking lights while driving.

Till date, as many as 124 people have lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan earlier this week.