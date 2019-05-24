Duststorm likely to hit Delhi today, cloudy Sunday predicted

[India], May 11 (ANI): Dust or thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning is expected in Delhi on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The development is expected to bring down the sweltering temperature.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degree Celsius on Saturday with a relative humidity of 22 per cent.

Weather experts have predicted partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning in the national capital on Sunday, on a day the city goes for polling in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover at 27 degree Celsius and 41 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over some parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana during next 24 hours and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during next 48 hours, the IMD predicted. Due to the current Western Disturbance and ongoing moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, rainfall or thunderstorm activity very likely over many parts of northwest India from today. Rainfall or thunderstorm activity also likely to increase over Northeast and peninsular India from today. "Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during next four days," the weather forecasting agency stated in its report. (ANI)