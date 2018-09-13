DUSU election results: ABVP wins 3 posts, NSUI bags 1

[India], Sep 13 (ANI): Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections results were announced on late Thursday evening in which Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three posts including that of President whereas National Students' Union of India (NSUI) managed to get one post.

DUSU President, Vice-President and Joint Secretary Posts have been bagged by ABVP whereas post of DUSU secretary has gone to NSUI candidate.

After the final round of counting, Ankiv Basoya was declared as the President of Delhi University Students Union. ABVP candidate Shakti Singh has won the Vice-President seat whereas NSUI candidate Akash Choudhary got the post of secretary of the students union. Vidhyarthi Parishad's Jyoti Choudhary has registered a win on the post of Joint Secretary.

After the announcement of the election result, DUSU President-elect Ankiv Basoya told ANI, "I want to thank the workers of ABVP who have worked on the ground throughout the year. More than half of DUSU budget will be spent on Women and SC/ST students. Our priorities also include 24x7 libraries, metro concession passes among others." Earlier in the day, the counting of election results was suspended mid-way after six Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) allegedly stopped working. While commenting on the EVM issue, Fairoz Khan, National President, NSUI had told ANI, "There are only eight candidates, so how is it possible that votes were cast to a 10th candidate? All the machines were fine yesterday. Police and administration are involved in this." Later clarifying on the issues, Election Officer (EVM) Manoj Kumar informed that EVMs in question is not of Election Commission. In his statement, he said, "EVMs haven't been issued/allotted to Delhi University by this office. It was also confirmed from State Election Commission that no such machines have been given by them too. It seems that Delhi University has procured these machines privately." (ANI)